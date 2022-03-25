Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $862.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 199.39%. Research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock worth $25,724,761. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

