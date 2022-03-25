ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CDXC opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.76.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChromaDex by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 106,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ChromaDex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 26,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ChromaDex by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

