Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $216.85

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $216.85 and last traded at $216.68, with a volume of 33698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $5,950,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $581,220,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

