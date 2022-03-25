Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53, RTT News reports. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.540-$2.740 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.54-2.74 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.41. The stock had a trading volume of 744,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,975. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas has a 1-year low of $328.57 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 338,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

