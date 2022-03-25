Citigroup Begins Coverage on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $90.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.03.

CONE stock opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 18.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,227 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 18.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 33.3% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

