Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

