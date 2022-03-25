Citizens & Northern Corp Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 44.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 58.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

