Civilization Price Reaches $0.0894 (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $26.83 million and $765,427.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00036123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00113221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

