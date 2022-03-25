Clarus (CLAR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2022 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

3/8/2022 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

3/8/2022 – Clarus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Clarus had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $38.50 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $874.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Clarus Co alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,997,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,545,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,038,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.