Clean Yield Group Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.78 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.45 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.52. The company has a market capitalization of $329.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

