Clean Yield Group Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NYSE DGX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.99. 1,157,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.16 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

