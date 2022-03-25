Clean Yield Group Has $783,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.21. 4,168,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,547,634. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day moving average is $185.41. The stock has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

