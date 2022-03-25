Clean Yield Group Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America accounts for 1.4% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after acquiring an additional 756,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,068,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,999,000 after acquiring an additional 715,138 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. 2,912,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.46%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.