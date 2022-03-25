Clean Yield Group Sells 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.65. 52,317,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,155,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

