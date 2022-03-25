Clean Yield Group Sells 126 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $10.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $513.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,529. The stock has a market cap of $483.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $360.55 and a 52 week high of $515.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

