Clean Yield Group Sells 163 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 975 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

COP opened at $104.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

