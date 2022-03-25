Clean Yield Group Sells 1,660 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 2.1% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.36. 5,383,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,847. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

