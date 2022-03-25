Clean Yield Group Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $184.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $184.40.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

