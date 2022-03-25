Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Clear Secure updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of YOU stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,265,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 286,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,602,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 87,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

