Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) PT Raised to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 12,938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

