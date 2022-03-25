Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Given New $44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $98,287,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

