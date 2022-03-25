Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 173.72%. Clever Leaves updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR opened at $1.58 on Friday. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Clever Leaves by 567.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

