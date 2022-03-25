Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 173.72%. Clever Leaves updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CLVR opened at $1.58 on Friday. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
Clever Leaves Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.
