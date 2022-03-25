CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.91.

NYSE:CMS opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $68.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 62.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 64.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

