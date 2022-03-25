Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Posts Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Co-Diagnostics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

CODX stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of -2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.