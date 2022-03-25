Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Posts Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Co-Diagnostics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.
CODX stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of -2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.64.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
