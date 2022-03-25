Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codex DNA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DNAY traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 1,160,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,418. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNAY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 973.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

