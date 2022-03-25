Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 25,336 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 25,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $51.43 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.00.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2,218.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GMS by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 24.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 122.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

