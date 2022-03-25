Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $149.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $128.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

