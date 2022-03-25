Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.
Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.05.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at $123,979,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at $20,363,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $8,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inotiv by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 262,728 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Inotiv by 161.3% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 163,600 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
