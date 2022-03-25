Colliers Securities Weighs in on Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of CVE HTL opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$249.14 million and a P/E ratio of 76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$2.20.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

