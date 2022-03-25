CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Down 6.9%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.81. 18,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,454,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COMM. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

