Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Shares Down 0.2%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The stock has a market cap of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

