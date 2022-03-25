Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. Conduent has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 6,976,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 218.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 1,275,085 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 80.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,670,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 745,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 26.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after buying an additional 701,935 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

