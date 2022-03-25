Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.73.

Shares of ED stock opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $91.43.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $247,998,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $4,211,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

