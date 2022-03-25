Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $227.15

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.15 and last traded at $227.15, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.06.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -920.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.