Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $227.15

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.15 and last traded at $227.15, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.06.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.17 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -920.00%.
Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Brands (STZ.B)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.