Contrasting 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Third Coast Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.73 $90,000.00 $0.00 3,030.90 Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.93 $11.42 million N/A N/A

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Profitability

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0.46% 0.14% 0.02% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Summary

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin beats Third Coast Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

