Contrasting Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) & BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 3 10 0 2.77

Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $114.08, indicating a potential upside of 41.04%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,856.56% -57.92% -37.40% BioMarin Pharmaceutical -3.47% 1.32% 0.94%

Risk & Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 71.16 -$45.64 million ($0.39) -1.28 BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.85 billion 8.06 -$64.08 million ($0.36) -224.67

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioMarin Pharmaceutical. BioMarin Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme, which is delivered through subcutaneous injection to reduce blood Phe concentrations; Brineura, a recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase 1 for the treatment of patients with ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; Voxzogo, a once daily injection analog of c-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia; and Aldurazyme, a purified protein designed to be identical to a naturally occurring form of the human enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase. In addition, it develops valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an adeno associated virus vector, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A; BMN 307, an AAV5 mediated gene therapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to normalize blood Phe concentration levels in patients with PKU; and BMN 255 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating primary hyperoxaluria. The company serves specialty pharmacies, hospitals, and non-U.S. government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics, Ares Trading S.A., Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc., and Asubio Pharma Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

