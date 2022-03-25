Contrasting Myers Industries (MYE) and Its Peers

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Myers Industries to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Myers Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Myers Industries Competitors 115 660 782 38 2.47

Myers Industries presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.12%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.18%. Given Myers Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Myers Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myers Industries and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $761.43 million $33.54 million 22.55 Myers Industries Competitors $2.45 billion $147.20 million 18.40

Myers Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Myers Industries. Myers Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Myers Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Myers Industries has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myers Industries’ competitors have a beta of 2.16, indicating that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 4.40% 17.42% 7.72% Myers Industries Competitors 3.80% 1.98% 4.66%

Dividends

Myers Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Myers Industries pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Myers Industries beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded by Louis Myers and Meyer Myers in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

