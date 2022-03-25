Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $223.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.43 and a 200-day moving average of $204.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

