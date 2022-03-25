Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.22.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $431.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

