Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $747,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.