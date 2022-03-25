Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 468 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Oshkosh by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $18,268,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.84. 12,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.