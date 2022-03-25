Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.49. 30,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.46. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.16 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

