Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

CORT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90,744 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

