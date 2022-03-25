Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.98. 487,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,494. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 2.77.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.