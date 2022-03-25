Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.42. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.