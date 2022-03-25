Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.96 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

