Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,446 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.