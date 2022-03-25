Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Announces Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 22.36%.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,900. Corporación América Airports has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 442,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

