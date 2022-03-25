Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Corteva in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.