Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 797,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $37,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 804.1% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.23.

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.